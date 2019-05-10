Creative Moms Hub: Mother power to the fore

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A platform created for the mothers by the mothers! It was the career breaks in their lives that brought together four mothers with a creative bend of mind. They knew the challenges of starting afresh, for career breaks can cost one a lot. But creativity has no bounds or rather it should not, they felt. The creative ingenuity of women past their motherhood should not be wasted away. And that is how they launched Creative Moms Hub (CMH), a platform which will offer a space for women past their motherhood to explore their artistic skills.

CMH was born when four women from different streams of life came together and ideated on what they could do to bring the women confined to homes and offer a platform to exhibit their talents. The startup was founded by Smitha Nair G S, Sreekumari N S, Beena Kassim and Jency Thomas.

“I have seen quite a lot of women who are inclined to art get preoccupied with their domestic lives. They can do a lot more, if given a platform. Our aim is to offer a platform for them to exhibit their talents,” says Sreekumari. It was during a workshop for women who had career breaks that the four of them met. “We knew the challenges women often face when they return to their career post a break. We discussed a lot and that is how we thought of starting a venture which will offer a platform for women to come together, display their skill and thereby gain financial independence,” says Jency, a former IT employee.

“The idea is to create a community and build a platform where they get to exhibit their skills. There are many women who are extremely talented but most of them do not get any platform to exhibit their products and this quite often depresses them. CMH addresses this,” she adds.

Launched as a startup in December, CMH has as many as 200 women registered in it. The sales through the online platform are yet to begin, but the first event of CMH will kick off in the city on Saturday, which will feature mothers from the city as well as outside the state.

“The women who have registered with us include those from abroad as well. The products by the mothers will be launched soon on the website. In the meantime, we thought of organising an event that can bring together these mothers and offer their products to the city residents. And what better time to launch this than to mark the occasion of Mother’s Day. That was how we came up with Mathru Sristhi,” says Smitha.

The larger aim is to create a large community by bringing together the mothers, offer a platform for women to exhibit their creative works and provide an e-commerce facility, the women say.

“We will also be giving online courses for the mothers who can learn an art or any new skill and update themselves. These courses will be given by women who are part of our community. They are all talented and can take classes, thereby share their expertise to the community and help other women learn and become economically independent,” says Beena, a former bank employee.

