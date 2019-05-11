Encroachments along Amayizhanjan canal will be evicted says Kadakampally Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday said encroachments along Amayizhanjan canal will be brought to light and evicted. A special survey will be held to identify the encroached areas. As part of the pre-monsoon cleaning, Amayizhanjan canal will be cleaned on Saturday and Sunday.

The minister will inaugurate the two-day cleaning drive on Saturday and the drive is expected to be a mass movement with people from all strata of society taking part in it. The minister has given the green signal to proceed to evict the encroachers soon after the cleaning drive.

The decision was taken to remove the waste accumulated in many parts of the canal on the Kannammoola- Aakkulam stretch using a weed harvester.

The survey will be held from May 13 by the Irrigation Department on the Kannammoola- Aakkulam stretch.

The survey staff will be provided by the Survey Department and officers will be posted by the Irrigation Department according to the decisions reached at an evaluation meeting with the minister.