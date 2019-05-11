Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Massive turnout shows sheer passion’

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Children's Film Society, Prashant Pathrabe was stunned by the turnout at the second edition of the International Children's Film Festival

Published: 11th May 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 05:44 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Children's Film Society, Prashant Pathrabe was stunned by the turnout at the second edition of the International Children's Film Festival. "Considering that this is a festival in its second year and a children's film festival at that, the massive turnout is an achievement in itself. It shows sheer passion for cinema," said Prasanth.

He emphasized on the importance of movies for kids. "In the developing stages of a child, films are extremely important. Children, despite their social and economic circumstances should be exposed to a good set of movies conveying important messages," he said.  A good social background does not mean the child is exposed to age-appropriate movies, he said.

"Workshops to familiarise kids with filmmaking, by bringing in more directors and writers, and various other programmes to teach kids more about films are good additions to this fest," he said.
"There is a good collection of movies being shown, a mix of Indian and International movies. They are good movies, to begin with, and will leave an impression on the kids," said Prasanth

When asked about the considerably few numbers of movies being made for children in the private sector, he said "We made more than 300 children's films last year in various languages. All these movies were full-length feature films. We don't see private parties making many children's movies in the future. However, we did have a few good directors of the film industry making movies for us from Mrunal Sen to Rituparna Khosh. In future, we hope to make more movies for the children," he added.

