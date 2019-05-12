Inspection to be held on Akkulam lake encroachment

Aathira Haridas By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has finally decided to undertake an inspection of Akkulam Lake which is being destroyed by encroachment. The district administration with the Inland Navigation Corporation and city Corporation will undertake a joint inspection of the lake in the coming week, said RDO K Inbasekar.

“We are going to undertake a joint inspection of the site with the involvement of the Inland Navigation Corporation and subsequently action will be taken. Priority is being given to the issue. Stringent action will be taken against violators after the inspection,” said Inbasekar. The lakesides are being illegally filled up with earth and municipal solid waste. “We had issued a stop memo. Also, we had alerted the Medical College Police to undertake checks. The survey will be undertaken across the lake. Waste dumped near the lakeside has been removed,” he said.

Earlier, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan had sought a report from the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector following reports of rampant reclamation activities along the stretch of the lake. The Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority had also sought a report from the local self-government department in this regard. The action was taken following complaints by members of the NGO Environmental Protection and Research Forum (EPRC).

The Attipra village authorities have confirmed the area in question falls under the coastal zone, indicating that filling up of the lakesides was a violation. “After inspecting the revenue records, it was indeed found to fall within the ambit of the coastal zone of the lake. Since it is a lakeside, there is no question of private ownership,” said Jayan K M, Attipra village officer.

Despite the RDO issuing a stop memo, the lakesides continue to be filled at a frenzied pace. “The failure of the authorities to act shows there might be an unholy nexus between the officials and the real estate lobby. It is high time the Collector intervened. The lakesides are being filled and levelled. A football ground is the new addition. All these activities are a clear violation,” said Sanjeev S J, a member of EPRC.