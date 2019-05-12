Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Inspection to be held on Akkulam lake encroachment

The district administration has finally decided to undertake an inspection of Akkulam Lake which is being destroyed by encroachment.

Published: 12th May 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Akkulam lake

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has finally decided to undertake an inspection of Akkulam Lake which is being destroyed by encroachment. The district administration with the Inland Navigation Corporation and city Corporation will undertake a joint inspection of the lake in the coming week, said RDO K Inbasekar. 

“We are going to undertake a joint inspection of the site with the involvement of the Inland Navigation Corporation and subsequently action will be taken. Priority is being given to the issue. Stringent action will be taken against violators after the inspection,” said Inbasekar. The lakesides are being illegally filled up with earth and municipal solid waste. “We had issued a stop memo. Also, we had alerted the Medical College Police to undertake checks. The survey will be undertaken across the lake. Waste dumped near the lakeside has been removed,” he said. 

Earlier, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan had sought a report from the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector following reports of rampant reclamation activities along the stretch of the lake. The Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority had also sought a report from the local self-government department in this regard. The action was taken following complaints by members of the NGO Environmental Protection and Research Forum (EPRC). 

The Attipra village authorities have confirmed the area in question falls under the coastal zone, indicating that filling up of the lakesides was a violation. “After inspecting the revenue records, it was indeed found to fall within the ambit of the coastal zone of the lake. Since it is a lakeside, there is no question of private ownership,” said Jayan K M, Attipra village officer.  

Despite the RDO issuing a stop memo, the lakesides continue to be filled at a frenzied pace. “The failure of the authorities to act shows there might be an unholy nexus between the officials and the real estate lobby. It is high time the Collector intervened. The lakesides are being filled and levelled. A football ground is the new addition. All these activities are a clear violation,” said Sanjeev S J, a member of EPRC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akkulam lake encroachment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp