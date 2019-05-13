Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Children’s film fest no room for controversies’

Published: 13th May 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Children’s Film Festival Kerala (ICFFK) has created a zest akin to a carnival and facilitated the kids from the marginalised sections to enjoy the aesthetics of cinema, said Kerala State Council for Child Welfare general secretary S P Deepak. 

Deepak said no other states are conducting a similar festival and the children from marginalised communities, including tribals, got a chance to be part of it. The differently-abled children were also a part of the fest and they are happy for it, Deepak said.

“The festival is being conducted to enhance the scientific and cultural learning process among kids. The fest has gone on to become a success as evident from the huge turnout of kids,” he added. Deepak also chose to underplay the controversy that emerged after Cultural Minister A K Balan chose to skip the inaugural function. Deepak said the Minister had health issues and that’s why he could not take part in the function.

“It was communicated to us beforehand. There should not be any controversy on the topic. The event was launched to keep the children happy and we hope controversies that can spoil the happiness of the kids won’t be raised here,” he said.

Into a different world

For kids from tribal settlements, the visit to ICFFK offered a passage to another world. As many as 228 children from five districts, many of those did not have the wherewithal to watch a movie from a theatre, had gathered here to be mesmerised with the magic of sound and light. 

As many as 52 kids came from Malappuram, while 25 were from Kannur. There were 50 kids from Thrissur and 46 from Kasaragod.

