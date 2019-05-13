Karnataka launches Munnar sleeper service

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is introducing new non-AC sleeper bus service from Bangalore to Munnar and vice versa. The bus will depart from Bangalore at 9.08 pm and reach Munnar at 10.02 am.

The departing time from Munnar is 5.07 pm and will reach Bangalore at 6.30 am. The total fare of the journey is `800. It will cover the routes including Udumelpett, Coimbatore and Salem. Passengers can book reservation ticket through KSRTC reservation counter and through the website www.ksrtc.in. KSRTC authorised franchisee is located in Munnar, Moolakkadai Junction panchayat bus stand. For more details contact -9446016061, 04865-233022.