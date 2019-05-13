Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Normalising mental illness

Deokar had always wanted to be a part of ICFFK and is elated with the opportunity he got this year.

Published: 13th May 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Mary Ann
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Deokar witnessed a parade march of the Maharashtra Cadet Corps students on Republic Day in 2014, he was inspired with the thoughts of how a leader should be, influencing him to write the story of Mhorkya (The Leader). It is the debut feature film of director, writer, actor and co-producer Amar Bharat Deokar. From 2014 to 2017, it was an obstacle course race for the movie's completion and release. 

The shooting took place in tedious weather conditions and locations. Deokar had to even sell two acres of his land in order to cover post-production costs. His efforts bore fruit when Mhorkya bagged the award for the Best Children's Film at the 65th National Film Awards of India 2017 and three Awards at Pune International Film Festival. 

Deokar is a dedicated and passionate filmmaker who focuses on every single aspect of the movie. "Every frame of the movie is pregnant with the genetics of the content and you can dissect it to see the tissues," says Deokar while talking about his movie. 

Deokar plays the character of a soldier suffering from schizophrenia (a mental disorder), who helps the protagonist to train for the parade. Through this portrayal he was able to normalise mental illness and bring it to the forefront. The movie revolves around the lives of school children primarily,  Aashyaa, a 14-year-old, who aspires to be the leader of the parade. The realistic connection to the movie is what makes this movie special for children. 

Though a movie about children and their aspiring dreams, Mhorkya places a metaphorical approach to our current political scenario as well. "In the current state of Indian politics, there is no leader we can faithfully follow. If anyone eligible comes up, they are cut off by the corrupt politicians", said Deokar. "The target audience for this movie is the youth and children as they need to see the injustices taking place and rise up to be prominent leaders. However, I do believe that the target audience should never limit the audience of the movie. It is a movie for both children and adults," he said.

Deokar had always wanted to be a part of ICFFK and is elated with the opportunity he got this year. He came all the way from Maharashtra to see the response of the screening as well as get feedback on the same. "The crowd in Kerala is more progressive compared to where I come from. I want to know the opinions of the audience here so I can learn and improve", he said. Deokar was part of the rebellion against the National Award and gave up his award seeing the injustice in the way artists were not rightly recognised. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MENTAL ILLNESS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp