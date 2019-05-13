PSC chief’s spouse travel kicks up row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Public Services Commission (PSC) has asked the state government to sanction the travel expense of its chairman’s wife, when she accompanies him on official tours within the state and abroad.

The request raised many an eyebrow considering the state’s fiscal position. Chairman M K Sakeer could not be reached for comments.

The letter by the PSC secretary to the principal secretary of the General Administration Department said the chairman’s spouse is an invitee to the National Conference of Commission Chairmen and related standing committee meetings.

“In other states, the travel expense of the spouse is borne by the government. But Kerala government has not issued any order in this regard. Hence the government may issue orders for bearing the expense of the chairman’s wife when she accompanies him for official programmes within and outside the state,” the letter said.