Thiruvananthapuram: RAGAAT hosts historic alumni meet

The alumni of the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology (RAGAAT) organised a get together on Saturday.

Published: 13th May 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 07:08 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The alumni of the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology (RAGAAT) organised a get together on Saturday. It was for the first time in the 60-year history of the state-run academy that a get together of alumni was held and hence the excitement was palpable among the old generation pilots, flight engineers and the new trainees. 

Formerly known as Kerala Flying Club and Kerala Aviation Training Centre, RAGAAT was responsible for moulding a handful of engineers and pilots, who went on to work with international airlines. Though the main agenda of the meeting was to facilitate interaction between the older and new generations, discussions were also held to revive the institute’s sagging fortunes. 

Ajith Mohan, an aircraft engineer who served with several international airlines, said the government needs to come up with plans to reinstate the glory of the institution. 

“This is among the few institutions where civilians can get training in flight engineering and flying. So, the government should devise plans to keep it going smooth. The flying instructors are high in demand and hence their pay scale should be enhanced,” he said. 
That alone will keep the talented and dedicated people stay here,” he said.

The alumni members also made it clear they are ready to chip in with whatever help possible and their efforts will be supported by several dozens of pilots and engineers, who had passed out from the institution and are spread across the globe.

Former Chief Flying Instructor TKR Nair’s presence added value to the evening as he recounted his experience of guiding hundreds of trainees to become expert pilots.

