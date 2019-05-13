Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Sunday brings in ‘filmy’ crowd

More number of film enthusiasts visit the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK) on the third day

Published: 13th May 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Nikhila Vimal clicking a selfie with child delegates of ICFFK at Kairali theatre  B P Deepuor Nikhila Vimal clicking a selfie with child delegates of ICFFK at Kairali theatre (Photo| B P Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was all fun and frolic on the third day of the International Children's film festival of Kerala (ICFFK) as children came in hordes, flipping through the festival booklets with enthusiasm and reaching the respective venues on time lest they miss out the opening scene of the film. Despite being a Sunday, more than 3,000 children accompanied by their equally eager parents made to the venues to watch the films. 

The films which were well-received by the children included the all-time favourite fantasy film 'My Dear Kuttichathan' directed by Jijo Punnoose - children crowded at the Kalabhavan theatre to witness this 1984 Malayalam film, 'The White Balloon' directed by Jafar Panahi and 'Appu in Search of Truth' directed by Sohan Lal. 

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the International film ' Mother I Love You' directed by Janis Nords was also screened which was appreciated by parents who accompanied their children for the fest.
"We have received a positive response from both parents and children. In these three days, more than 3,000 children from other districts have already registered. Children from tribal settlements and other child care institutions are also participating in the week-long festival. The food and accommodation for tribal children and orphanages have been arranged by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.

The week-long fest will feature some of the best films for children so that they receive information and entertainment," said Deepak S P, general convenor of the festival. "Although the number of registrations are increasing, venues are crowded only during the evening," said Deepak.The week-long fete will feature 160 films screened under the sections- Best of Indian Children's Films, Classics, Malayalam Feature Films, Malayalam Short Films and the Directors in Focus.  The fest is being held in six venues such as Kalabhavan, Sree, Kairali, Nila, Tagore theatres and the Nishagandhi auditorium.
Children showcase their talents at ICFFK

Besides the children from the Thiruvananthapuram district, kids from across the state have arrived to participate. Children from Malappuram sang a Moplah song swaying the audience with their rhythm and beats. Not one to lose, children from Kasaragod composed a song on the spot which enthralled the audience. Aneesh from Malappuram who had given a performance in the first edition was also present with a new song to entertain the young audience

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malayalam film Kerala Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp