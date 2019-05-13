Thiruvananthapuram: Sunday brings in ‘filmy’ crowd

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was all fun and frolic on the third day of the International Children's film festival of Kerala (ICFFK) as children came in hordes, flipping through the festival booklets with enthusiasm and reaching the respective venues on time lest they miss out the opening scene of the film. Despite being a Sunday, more than 3,000 children accompanied by their equally eager parents made to the venues to watch the films.

The films which were well-received by the children included the all-time favourite fantasy film 'My Dear Kuttichathan' directed by Jijo Punnoose - children crowded at the Kalabhavan theatre to witness this 1984 Malayalam film, 'The White Balloon' directed by Jafar Panahi and 'Appu in Search of Truth' directed by Sohan Lal.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the International film ' Mother I Love You' directed by Janis Nords was also screened which was appreciated by parents who accompanied their children for the fest.

"We have received a positive response from both parents and children. In these three days, more than 3,000 children from other districts have already registered. Children from tribal settlements and other child care institutions are also participating in the week-long festival. The food and accommodation for tribal children and orphanages have been arranged by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.

The week-long fest will feature some of the best films for children so that they receive information and entertainment," said Deepak S P, general convenor of the festival. "Although the number of registrations are increasing, venues are crowded only during the evening," said Deepak.The week-long fete will feature 160 films screened under the sections- Best of Indian Children's Films, Classics, Malayalam Feature Films, Malayalam Short Films and the Directors in Focus. The fest is being held in six venues such as Kalabhavan, Sree, Kairali, Nila, Tagore theatres and the Nishagandhi auditorium.

Children showcase their talents at ICFFK

Besides the children from the Thiruvananthapuram district, kids from across the state have arrived to participate. Children from Malappuram sang a Moplah song swaying the audience with their rhythm and beats. Not one to lose, children from Kasaragod composed a song on the spot which enthralled the audience. Aneesh from Malappuram who had given a performance in the first edition was also present with a new song to entertain the young audience