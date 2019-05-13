Trivandrum: NGO Association stays clear of land scam accused

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NGO Association state president NV Benny denied the charges of Revenue staff Arun Kumar who is remanded in judicial custody in connection with creating a fake document in the Choornikara landfilling case.

NGO association leader, in a statement, said that after Arun was removed from the personal staff of the then Revenue Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, he was dismissed from the primary membership of the organisation.

Since then Arun did not have any contact with NGO Association in the past five years, he said.