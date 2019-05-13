Unlike Killiyar drive, 2-day mass cleaning of Amayizhanjan canal sees thin turnout

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

On the first day, the local body cleared 25 loads of waste from the canal. The drive, led by the mayor, was inaugurated by Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran on Saturday.  

Published: 13th May 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 07:10 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-day mass cleaning drive of Amayizhanjan canal, that began on Saturday, failed to see huge public participation compared to the city corporation’s Killiyar cleaning drive held earlier. Around 500 corporation sanitation workers cleared a major portion of the 500 metre stretch of Anamugham bund road on Saturday.
On the first day, the local body cleared 25 loads of waste from the canal. The drive, led by the mayor, was inaugurated by Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran on Saturday.     

On the second day of the drive, the corporation removed around 28 loads of waste, including alluvial soil (ekkal mannu), from areas near Kannammoola bridge.
Over 15,000 volunteers took part in the one-day mega cleaning drive of Killi River’s 13.5 km stretch, organised by Killiyar City Mission, under city corporation. Whereas, this particular drive only saw 800 volunteers, including corporation staff, participating.
“Last minute plans and improper efforts to discuss the issue with residents association are some of the reasons for the low turnout,” said a corporation staff.

However, Corporation health standing committee chairperson K Sreekumar said there’s been sufficient participation by the public including politicians, NGO volunteers and members of residents associations. “The reduction in number was because we chose only a small portion of the canal to clean. As part of the first phase of the drive, we decided to clean just half a kilometre of the 4.5 km long canal. The rest of the stretch will be cleaned in following days,” said Sreekumar.

Meeting to find permanent solution
A ministerial-level meeting, along with representatives of corporation, irrigation and revenue departments, has been called to find a permanent solution for dumping waste in canals, on Wednesday. “In the meeting headed by Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran, a solution to identify and remove encroachers from nearby areas of the canal will be discussed. The local body is planning to take up the following drive as a mission to ensure free flow of water from the canal in future,” said Sreekumar. 

Thiruvananthapuram

