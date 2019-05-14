CITU wants security staff reinstated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CITU district committee demanded that Travancore Titanium Products Ltd reinstate the private security staff, who were sacked without notice, here on Monday.

As many as 31 security staff, including three women, were sacked by the management on April 1 without notice. In a statement, the CITU backed Kerala State Security and Housekeeping Staff Association said the company’s management sacked its employees after having assured provident fund and other benefits to them at a meeting held recently.

The association has declared an indefinite strike in front of the office. CITU district president C Jayan Babu, on Monday, expressed solidarity with the issue and demanded the reinstatement of the employees.

According to the association, the security staff had been serving in the company for a long time.

So, the sudden decision to sack them without notice is suspicious. Hence, the management should reconsider reversing their decision.