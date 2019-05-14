Compering and making friends: ICFFK giving wings to kids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 13-year-old Aamie never expected to compere the second edition of ICFFK.

It was her dream to host a public event in the city. Hailing from Manacaud, Aamie was more keen to make new friends rather than showing her presentation skills.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to meet and interact with new friends. I always wanted to be an emcee owing to my communication skills," Aamie says.

Malavika Sajith, another child presenter said, “I got to know about the auditions through social media and newspapers. I thought this would be a nice experience.”