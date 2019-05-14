Engaging kids with 'The Sound of Music'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A journey through the hills, emotions which awaken the child in you, the 1965 musical classic can do it all. ‘The Sound of Music’, true to its name makes one want to get up, sing and dance as the movie progresses.

A journey of a nun ‘Maria’ and the responsibilities to complete a family is the main focus of the movie. Set in the beautiful gardens and hills of Austria, patriotism to one’s homeland during the Nazi reign is also prominent.

Maria, a postulant nun is adventurous and seen as the misfit in the Abbey. She is sent by the Mother Superior to be a governess to the seven motherless children of the Von Trapp family. Rebellious as they seem, Maria is soon able to capture their hearts with songs. However, Captain Von Trapp, their father, treats the children like the crew of his Navy ship. Maria, along with the children, break this wall with the help of music.

The movie continues to show how the Nazis force themselves on Austria and want the Captain to be a part of it. The patriotic Captain and his family use music to flee from the country.

‘The Sound of Music’ directed by Robert Wise will be screened in Tagore Theatre on May 15 at 6:30 pm.