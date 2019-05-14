Film fests go a long way in moulding minds: Chethan Jayalal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: "I still remember that day. It was a day before the SSLC examination and I was on my way home after the special class. Upon reaching home, I witnessed media persons buzzing around my house. It was then that I received the news of having won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist," said Chethan Jayalal. He was part of the 'Meet the Artist' programme organised as part of the International Children's Film Festival of Kerala(ICFFK) on Monday.

Chethan entered the world of cinema at the age of five by portraying actor Asif Ali's childhood in the movie 'Bachelor Party'.

When asked about how ICFFK could help children to frame their outlook on cinema, the actor said, "An event of this kind goes a long way in moulding young minds. They are exposed to international themes and the experience varies." As he signed off, Chethan also had a bit of advice to the young delegates, "The cinema world is a mixed bag of good and evil. Set aside the evil ones and embrace the good ones."

He also shook a leg upon requests from the audience.