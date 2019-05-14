Kerala: Fearing bank revenue recovery, mother-daughter duo set self on fire; one dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 19-year-old woman died while her mother suffered serious burn injuries as the duo immolated themselves after a nationalised bank initiated loan recovery proceedings against their family.

Vaishnavi of Marayamuttom near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram district took the extreme step along with her mother Lekha on Tuesday afternoon after they came to know that the bank was about to initiate the loan recovery process.

Lekha, who has suffered more than 90 percent burns, is undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital here.

The family sources said Lekha had mortgaged their house and property with the Canara Bank's Neyyattinkara branch for a loan of Rs five lakh. When the due amount touched Rs 6.8 lakh, the family was informed that revenue recovery was in the offing.