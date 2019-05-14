Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC raises ops, rides high on improved service

KSRTC has become the preferred choice of commuters after the Kallada incident.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC.

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has become the preferred choice of commuters after the Kallada incident. The Corporation to cater to the increased demand has not only improved its inter-state operations but also increased its long distance and chain services. 

The KSRTC recently started a round-the-clock super fast service between Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur at 15 minutes interval. The new service led to a substantial increase in the number of passengers and brought in additional revenue for the Corporation. The Corporation has also commenced several new long distance and chain services based on the demand of the commuters on the KSRTC social media cell. Chill bus services including Technopark-Thodupuzha and Technopark - Mundakkayam was started after a request from the techies from Prathidhwani. Also, several new chain services have been started in those routes where there were no or very few KSRTC services. New chain services have been started between Kundra - Varkala; Changanassery - Ettumanoor; and Attingal - Varkala. 

Meanwhile, to attract large number of passengers and also to be more user friendly, the Corporation has launched a special 24X7 enquiry cell including a Whatsapp number. KSRTC Whatsapp and Facebook page is receiving an overwhelming response. 

The Whatsapp number which was created just a week ago for enquiring the new schedules of the KSRTC has received loads of suggestions and complaints, said a Corporation officer. 
As many as five members have been assigned to handle the KSRTC social media cell including the new enquiry section which is headed by the KSRTC south zone executive director.  

Flipside

The commencement of Thiruvananthapuram - Thrissur service has also rescheduled its several operations. This revision in long-distance buses has affected the service of frequent passengers. Based on which they have lodged a complaint with the KSRTC’s new enquiry cell.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp