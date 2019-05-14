KSRTC raises ops, rides high on improved service

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has become the preferred choice of commuters after the Kallada incident. The Corporation to cater to the increased demand has not only improved its inter-state operations but also increased its long distance and chain services.

The KSRTC recently started a round-the-clock super fast service between Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur at 15 minutes interval. The new service led to a substantial increase in the number of passengers and brought in additional revenue for the Corporation. The Corporation has also commenced several new long distance and chain services based on the demand of the commuters on the KSRTC social media cell. Chill bus services including Technopark-Thodupuzha and Technopark - Mundakkayam was started after a request from the techies from Prathidhwani. Also, several new chain services have been started in those routes where there were no or very few KSRTC services. New chain services have been started between Kundra - Varkala; Changanassery - Ettumanoor; and Attingal - Varkala.

Meanwhile, to attract large number of passengers and also to be more user friendly, the Corporation has launched a special 24X7 enquiry cell including a Whatsapp number. KSRTC Whatsapp and Facebook page is receiving an overwhelming response.

The Whatsapp number which was created just a week ago for enquiring the new schedules of the KSRTC has received loads of suggestions and complaints, said a Corporation officer.

As many as five members have been assigned to handle the KSRTC social media cell including the new enquiry section which is headed by the KSRTC south zone executive director.

Flipside

The commencement of Thiruvananthapuram - Thrissur service has also rescheduled its several operations. This revision in long-distance buses has affected the service of frequent passengers. Based on which they have lodged a complaint with the KSRTC’s new enquiry cell.