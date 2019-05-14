Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Land Revenue officer’s attendant suspended for forging papers

The office attendant has used the official seal of the Land Revenue Commissioner and the name seal of a senior superintendent without their knowledge.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The office attendant at Land Revenue Commissioner’s office in Thiruvananthapuram K Arun Kumar was suspended by the commissioner following his involvement in forging documents in Choornikara land case. Arun, according to the police report, has connived with Abu who had made fake documents for converting protected wetland into dry land in Choornikara village.

Abu had hatched the entire plot after his attempt to get the documentation done through the RDO office and village office at Choornikara failed. He forged an order of the Land Revenue Commissioner at a computer centre in  Thiruvananthapuram and Arun stamped the official seal in the forged document for which he took a bribe of Rs 30,000.

Abu then handed over the copy of the forged document to Choornikara village office and taluk office and then forged an order of the Revenue Divisional Officer at a computer centre in North Paravur by placing a digital signature of the officer. He produced the forged document to the Choornikara village officer who grew suspicious over the authenticity of the order and informed higher officials.

Thiruvananthapuram

