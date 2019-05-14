New norms issued for government offices

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The government has issued guidelines for implementing biometric attendance system in government offices.

Aadhaar-based biometric punching system has been made mandatory in all government offices and educational institutions drawing salary through the SPARK, the web-based service and payroll management software. The machine should be selected from the list of approved machines available on the NIC website attendance.gov.in. Departments can purchase the machine directly or through Keltron.

Keltron will deploy an officer in every district for software training.  The cost of installing the machine should be borne from the plan fund of each department. 

The IT Mission will monitor the installation of the machine across the state. The NIC will provide the application and training for machines. 

The changes to be made in SPARK for leave and OD provisions after the installation will be made by the NIC.  Offices not covered by SPARK can buy punching machine through the Government e-Marketplace (GEM). The responsibility to implement the punching system in a department is vested with the secretary and director. 

