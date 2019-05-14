Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Services at family health centres to be improved

While finalising health indicators to rate the service of FHC, it was also decided, to strengthen various services provided under it. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level meeting convened at the State Health Systems Resource Centre-Kerala, decided to implement various health programmes at Centre and state levels through Family Health Centres (FHC), here on Monday.

“As part of the government’s Aardram Mission, efforts will be made to improve service of FHC. While doing so, constant monitoring will be ensured. Once the service improves, all health-related programmes could be implemented through it,” said KK Shailaja, Health Minister, who chaired the meeting. 

The meeting was attended by Health secretary Rajeev Sadanandan, principal secretary Rajan N Khobragade, DHS Dr R L Saritha, DME Dr A Ramlabeevi, Aardram Mission state consultant Dr P K Jameela and others. 

