Trivandrum: Former TDB officer gets 1-year in jail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special vigilance court on Monday sentenced former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer to one-year imprisonment in connection with the case charging him with financial irregularities.

K P Unnikrishnan, a native of Kollam, who was an administrative officer at Kottarakkara Kulasekhar-

analloor subgroup office under TDB, was also fined `10,000.

In 2008-09, the convict was appointed an administrative officer of Kottarakkara Ganapathy temple for a year. During his tenure, he was accused of irregularities in the fund used for various offerings by the devotees. The case was investigated by Vigilance Special Investigation Unit - I former DySP V Ajayakumar.