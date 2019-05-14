Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum: Speed junkies taking over city in wee hours

Racers have shifted focus to the Sasthamangalam-Vellayambalam stretch for their midnight adventures

Published: 14th May 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

The Sasthamangalam-Vellayambalam stretch is now a popular haunt for racers (Photo| Vincent Pulickal/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With motorists stepping the pedal and racing through the streets during late night hours, the spotlight is once again on the racing menace which has gripped the city. Drink driving and speeding have cost many motorists their lives. 

With the city police upping their ante on enforcing the traffic rules, in April alone 656 licenses were suspended within the city limits, while the total number of licences suspended during the first three months of the year comes to around 381. The intense checking and enforcement are set to continue, city police commissioner K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin said.

In April, 2,084 cases of drink driving and 1,428 cases of rash driving were registered. A total of 6,115 cases of drink driving and 2,764 cases of rash driving were registered in the first three months of 2019. “There are a few stretches of roads in the city where the tendency of speeding and negligent driving is higher. Traffic enforcement in those stretches will be intensified. The entire stretch will be surveyed and the possibility of installing speed cameras will be explored,” the commissioner said.

A few well-maintained stretches in the city are turning into racing stretches when the night falls. A recent accident which occurred on the Sasthamangalam-Vellayambalam stretch at midnight on Saturday where a youngster lost control of his high-end bike after speeding and finally rammed into the patrol vehicle parked on the road, calls to attention to the need to step up patrolling on such stretches in the city. The youngster who is a resident of CSM Nagar in Edappazhanji is still hospitalised and his hand had to be amputated.

“I have seen a few instances of speeding in the stretch at night and have myself called up the Museum police to register complaints. During the elections, I called up the police after seeing such speeding cases. They just whizz past you. Only the police can step up vigil to prevent such speeding cases,” said Bindhu Sreekumar, councillor of Sasthamangalam.

With the instalment of cameras at the Vellayamabalam-Kowdiar stretch which used to be one of the most favoured stretches for racers for their midnight adventures, they have now shifted focus to the Sasthamangalam-Vellayambalam stretch. 

Youngsters with high-end bikes tend to choose this stretch for their high-speed pursuits. Meanwhile, the city police commissioner has maintained that no racing activities were noticed but cases of speeding and drunken drink were being caught and were being dealt with severely.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trivandrum road safety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp