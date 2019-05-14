Trivandrum: Speed junkies taking over city in wee hours

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With motorists stepping the pedal and racing through the streets during late night hours, the spotlight is once again on the racing menace which has gripped the city. Drink driving and speeding have cost many motorists their lives.

With the city police upping their ante on enforcing the traffic rules, in April alone 656 licenses were suspended within the city limits, while the total number of licences suspended during the first three months of the year comes to around 381. The intense checking and enforcement are set to continue, city police commissioner K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin said.

In April, 2,084 cases of drink driving and 1,428 cases of rash driving were registered. A total of 6,115 cases of drink driving and 2,764 cases of rash driving were registered in the first three months of 2019. “There are a few stretches of roads in the city where the tendency of speeding and negligent driving is higher. Traffic enforcement in those stretches will be intensified. The entire stretch will be surveyed and the possibility of installing speed cameras will be explored,” the commissioner said.

A few well-maintained stretches in the city are turning into racing stretches when the night falls. A recent accident which occurred on the Sasthamangalam-Vellayambalam stretch at midnight on Saturday where a youngster lost control of his high-end bike after speeding and finally rammed into the patrol vehicle parked on the road, calls to attention to the need to step up patrolling on such stretches in the city. The youngster who is a resident of CSM Nagar in Edappazhanji is still hospitalised and his hand had to be amputated.

“I have seen a few instances of speeding in the stretch at night and have myself called up the Museum police to register complaints. During the elections, I called up the police after seeing such speeding cases. They just whizz past you. Only the police can step up vigil to prevent such speeding cases,” said Bindhu Sreekumar, councillor of Sasthamangalam.

With the instalment of cameras at the Vellayamabalam-Kowdiar stretch which used to be one of the most favoured stretches for racers for their midnight adventures, they have now shifted focus to the Sasthamangalam-Vellayambalam stretch.

Youngsters with high-end bikes tend to choose this stretch for their high-speed pursuits. Meanwhile, the city police commissioner has maintained that no racing activities were noticed but cases of speeding and drunken drink were being caught and were being dealt with severely.