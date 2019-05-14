Tune into a piano recital on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This Friday, tune into a Western Classical concert which will feature Chennai-based pianist Anand Seshadri. The monthly edition of the Western Classical concert being organised by the Trivandrum Centre of Performing Arts (TCPA) will feature the Rivo de Cenere, the new composition of Italian composer Fabio Mengozzi at the piano recital by Anand.

He will be premiering the composition in India. The musician is the youngest musician to have completed the Master of Music in Piano Performance with distinction from Birmingham Conservatoire, UK, the organisation said. The pianist will explain the melodies, themes and motif before the start of every music piece. The concert will start at 7 pm on Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn. For reservations, call 8593936000.