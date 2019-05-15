Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

PM Modi should not insult people by making stupid comments: Chennithala

He said Modi was insulting the 120 crore people of the country by uttering foolishness.

Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has, in a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that just for rendering foolish statements, the country does not need a Prime Minister. 
He said the one who sits on the chair of the Prime Minister of the country should have a minimum knowledge of the country and added Narendra Modi believes the people of the country are fools and that they will accept with an ovation whatever idiotic statement he makes. 
The senior Congress leader said Modi has failed in demonetisation and GST and people of the country want to remove him from the Prime Minister’s chair at any cost and people are using the general elections as that golden opportunity.

He said even children are laughing at the Prime Minister’s statement he was using a digital camera and email 30 years ago and charged that the job of the Prime Minister is not to create situations wherein people laugh at him daily.

Ramesh said Modi was uttering such foolish remarks by sitting on the chair adorned by towering personalities like former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Manmohan Singh and said the person who is sitting on that chair should understand the importance of a prime minister’s chair.
The Opposition leader said the Indian Prime Minister stands now as a joker before the world and added he should understand at least now the embarrassment faced by the people of the country on such statements.

