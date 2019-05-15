Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Student who attempted suicide applies for transfer

 The University College student who attempted suicide on the campus is planning to change her college.

Published: 15th May 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University College student who attempted suicide on the campus is planning to change her college. On Monday, she applied for a transfer to another college in Kollam to study in the same stream. 

The first-year BSc Chemistry student had attempted suicide on May 3 and in the suicide note, she blamed the irregular classes and the unions, who allegedly forced her to attend programmes. However, she denied all those allegations before the Attingal court. She also said no one was responsible for her suicide attempt and she had no complaints against anyone. 

“Under certain circumstances, I won’t be able to continue my studies in this college. I request you to make necessary arrangements for an inter-college transfer. I have completed two semesters. But I would like to continue my studies as a first-year student without changing my favourite subject, Chemistry. For that, a special sanction may be granted,” the student said in her request.

Meanwhile, M Shajar Khan, secretary of Save Education Committee Kerala unit, said, “The pressure on the student is evident from this. However, she is a studious student and everything to facilitate her education needs to be done. We, on the other hand, will proceed with this.”

University College Trivandrum

