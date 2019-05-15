Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Unicef provides time slot to Kerala

By Arun Lakshman
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state got a slot to present its case at the World Reconstruction Congress under the auspices of the United Nations which is taking place in Geneva from May 12 to May 14.
It was presented by Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Dr V Venu, CEO of Rebuild Kerala Initiative, presented a paper on ‘How can dis-aggregated data support inclusion’.

The session wherein Venu presented the paper is primarily a slot of the UNICEF allocated for the organisation to present its global cause in the UN platform. However, following the devastating floods in Kerala and the unique inclusiveness and resilience shown by the people of the state in overcoming the trauma led to the UNICEF providing such an important time slot to Kerala.

A senior official who is on the know of things told Express “UNICEF is an organisation which has global concerns and interventions, but given the inclusiveness the state of Kerala has shown in front of one of the worst tragedies humankind has to face, UNICEF has decided to allocate this time slot to Kerala and especially Rebuild Kerala initiative to present its case before the world.”

It may be noted in the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) document produced by the United Nations team in the state after the floods, one of the main areas included was the point of inclusion and inclusiveness in the midst of a natural calamity and unprecedented death counts. In India, generally those included in marginalised schemes are members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and Muslims. But in the PDNA document and henceforth in the United Nations scheme of things, the marginalised included fishermen, women and children and also the migrant labourers in the state.

Allowing the important slot is seen as a major achievement for the state and the presence of a regional office of the UN in Kerala with special emphasis on ‘One UN’ concept, the pet project of the UN Secretary General, is giving the state more focus in UN scheme of things.

The presence of UN in the state will also increase the resource mobilisation with the organisation focusing on CSR support and other donors who can support the state in its rebuild initiative which needs a whopping Rs 32,000 crore according to the report provided by the UN through its PDNA document.

