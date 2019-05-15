‘Watching movies with friends is more fun’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fifth day of the International Children's Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK) remained packed with young movie buffs. 'Kakka Muttai', 'A Horse On the balcony', 'The Ugly Duckling' and 'Mother Bird' are few among the highlights from Tuesday's screening.

Riya Parvin from Elathur, Kozhikode carries an LED light along with her to movies. When questioned, she said, "I'm scared of the dark. I turn on my LED light while sleeping. Therefore, it accompanies me even during a movie," said Riya, a Class X student. "My family is orthodox and I haven't got a chance to watch a movie on the big screen. Watching movies for the first time on a big screen was an unusual experience. While at home, my mother interrupts me several times while I'm engrossed in a movie," she said.

'Manjadikuru' directed Anjali Menon is the favourite film of Hitha Raju, A Class VII student from Ernakulam. The movie revolves around the story of a 10-year-old boy named Vicky. He arrives in Kerala to attend his grandfather's funeral. During the stay in his hometown, Vicky discovers himself, his family and culture. "Manjadikuru is my favourite film. The movie inspired me to help the poor and needy," she said.

The movie 'Kakka Muttai' directed by N Manikandan screened at Kairali is Ernakulam-based Adwaith's favourite movie. "This is the first time I'm watching a movie with friends. Most of the international movies are difficult to understand yet I'm happy to discuss them among my friends," he said.

Tribal children from Kozhikode are enjoying the festival with great enthusiasm and energy. "I haven't watched a movie on the big screen in my life. I feel happy in getting the opportunity," said Preena A K. Sharing her happiness in being able to get a lot of new friends, she said, "Spending time with friends, discussing movies and sharing food and makes me feel good."

Archana A S, a Class X student preferred 'Fight Girl'. "It was an inspiring movie. learnt that if you focus, you can always achieve the impossible," she said.

According to the programme officer P Sasidharan, children welcome every movie with open arms. "Most shows are running house full. The children sat on the floor to watch the movie 'Nonsense' screened at 2.15 pm at the Nila Theatre. This shows their genuine interest," he said.