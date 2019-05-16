Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Aye! Autokkaran to settle your taxi woes

The app enables customers to get autorickshaw services at affordable rates sans additional charges.

Published: 16th May 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

The team behind 'Autokkaran'

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the metre fare in autorickshaws continues to remain elusive and cabs run by the aggregators charge higher fees during peak hours, a group of students from the Muslim Association College of Engineering, Venjaramoodu, have launched a mobile application 'Autokkaran'. The app enables customers to get autorickshaw services at affordable rates sans additional charges.

 'Autokkaran', which was launched two months back by MLA V S Sivakumar at a function, is the brainchild of Mohammed Ali Jawahar. The app is modelled like the Uber and Ola and can be downloaded from Android Play store. "Although we had launched the application earlier, it could only be accessed through the Android Play store. 

Currently we are planning to add more features to the application and make it more accessible to the customers via iOS,” said Sibin, a team member.

The idea came up as part of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (IEDC) and  the initiative was funded by Niyaz Bharati, the director of Bharati Infologics, who provided technical and financial support. In the first phase, about 50 autorickshaws were launched in Thiruvananthapuram city, Kazhakoottam, Attingal and Venjaramoodu. Sibin said, “Although we chose to introduce the application in 50 autorickshaws, more than 200 autorickshaw drivers had approached us regarding the application. This is because the app is also helpful in solving the difficulties faced by the autorickshaw drivers with the advent of online taxi services.”

The app also informs customers about accurate charges -  autorickshaw drivers cannot charge extra fee as a correct reading is obtained in the mobile app after calculating the total distance. The team has temporarily stopped the application to upgrade it with added features. In the next phase, they plan to make the application available in other districts too. 

How does the application work?
Open the application in your mobile phone and then enter your mobile number. Then enter the OTP number that you obtain in your number. Like other online taxi services like Uber and Ola, a location  can be confirmed and a driver can be confirmed. After confirming the driver, the auto can be hired. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Autokkaran app Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp