Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Children's film festival a grand success

His daughter, Thamanna has made a short film 'Lunch break' which is currently competing in a film category at the ICFFK.

Published: 16th May 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Musician Stephen Devassy who spoke at 'Meet the Artist' session, takes a selfie with the children at the ICFFK (Photo | Nandakumar HV/EPS)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Children's Film festival of Kerala(ICFFK) has been an unexpected hit since its first edition and was much celebrated like the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). 

The films screened were entertaining and informative. At IFFK, many young film enthusiasts below 18 years were denied a delegate pass. Complaints were taken up with the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) and the department decided to conduct a film festival exclusively for children.
Last year, when the first ICFFK threw open its doors, children barged in. Like IFFK, ICFFK also saw the participation of delegates across the state who swarmed to the festival grounds to celebrate and discuss children's films. ICFFK has become the 'IFFK' for children and has been raised to a level where more than 160 films have been screened with the participation of filmmakers, theatre artists and singers from the film industry.

Organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in association with Kerala Chalachitra Academy and Kerala State Film Development Corporation, ICFFK has been screening films dealing with different themes, bringing in some of the finest movies for the young movie buffs on the big screen. 
A total of 160 films are being screened across five venues- Kairali, Sree, Nila, Kalabhavan and Tagore, out of which 20 are international films. 

"The second edition of the ICFFK was a huge success like the first edition. We had been planning to conduct a film festival for children along the lines of IFFK for a long time to introduce children to world cinema. One can see the participation of children ranging from directing films to playing the lead characters solely at this festival," said Deepak S P, the general convenor of the festival.  
Producer Arun Sol said, “ I have been part of many festivals held across the globe but have never witnessed a festival which involves the participation of children to such an extent like the ICFFK. Ten years back, the joy and enthusiasm I felt while attending IFFK is not the same that I felt this time. It has become more formal. But, ICFFK has been successful in introducing young film enthusiasts to the cinema world.” 

His daughter, Thamanna has made a short film 'Lunch break' which is currently competing in a film category at the ICFFK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICFFK International Film Festival of Kerala Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp