Kadakampally visits ailing flood hero; govt offers support

It may be noted that Patrik after his fall and the mild stroke tried contacting several government agencies including Coast Guard and Marine Enforcement but help came late.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran interacting with Patrik Fernandez, the fisherman who suffered a stroke while in mid-sea, on Wednesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for tourism and cooperatives, Kadakampally Surendran visited Patrik Fernandez, the fisherman who collapsed mid sea following a mild stroke on his boat ‘Savio’. Patrik who was a hero during the devastating floods having saved the lives of more than 300 people along with his team of fishermen collapsed on the outboard engine boat ‘Savio’ which he was driving along with his brother Basil last Thursday. During the fall his head hit the engine injuring him.

It was after 10pm on the day that they could finally head to shore where a waiting ambulance took him to Medical College hospital here. He was later discharged. Kadakampally Surendran met him at Patrick’s residence where he is convalescing.

Patrik thanked the state government and said that the timely intervention of the doctors at the medical college saved his life and added that medical colleges in other states were not as good as in Kerala.

Kadakampally conveyed the support of the state government to Patrik and family. Sub Collector and other officials had met Patrik and promised him with an emergency assistance of ` 50,000 and assistance from the Chief Minister’s relief fund and Fishermen Welfare Fund following the directive from the Chief Minister. 

