Staff help sought to end pending cases of KSRTC

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to clear the pending vigilance cases at the KSRTC office, the Corporation has issued an order to all its officers and employees to cooperate with the vigilance team in a timely manner to speed up the investigation process. The order was issued in the wake of several cases pending in the Corporation from past several years due to lack of coordination.

“Around 3000 old cases (before 2018) are lying unattended at the KSRTC which includes 2013, 14 and 15 cases also. Its a special drive which is being carried out by the Corporation to resolve the pending cases of the employees,” KSRTC MD M P Dinesh said. The cases registered under the vigilance against the employees include not issuing proper tickets, missing tickets and long-term absence from duty without permission.

However, the Corporation staff alleged that the procedures at the KSRTC Vigilance section were not being carried out properly. They allege that the priority in the selection of a case filed here is entirely based on the recommendation of the trade unions and the officers sitting in various sections instead on a chronological basis of the case which is the norm. If a case filed against any employee was pending in the vigilance section then they are not allowed their credited leaves. But in case of some employees they are permitted these leaves as it depends on person to person based on the interest of the officers, said a KSRTC employee.

He also alleged that the executive director (vigilance) here instead of checking proper documents before taking a final decision on a case, the officer decides based on the staff’s suggestion.

Denying the employees’ allegation, the MD said that chances of corruption in vigilance is almost rare now, as unlike earlier here the vigilance director is an IPS officer and not a KSRTC employee. “So he does not have to please any union leaders by agreeing to their conditions,” said Dinesh.

In the order, the KSRTC has directed that all staff and officers are liable to submit the required statements and documents related to the cases asked by the vigilance officers. It also informed that strict action will be taken against those who fail to provide the details.

Removing roadblocks

