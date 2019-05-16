Three cheers for 3D films at ICFFK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wednesday, the penultimate day of the second edition of International Children's Film Festival Kerala (ICFFK) witnessed young movie buffs cheering their favourite 3D films 'My Dear Kuttichathan' and 'Avatar'. The screening of the film 'Avatar' came as a surprise for the children as they were expecting 'Summer 1993' to be screened.

"I was too excited to watch the film 'My Dear Kuttichathan' at Kalabhavan theatre, then we were surprised with the news that 'Avatar' will be screened in the same venue at 1.30 pm. I always wanted to watch the film 'Avatar' right after watching the teaser back in 2009 but never got a chance. Ten of us watched the 3D films together and it was the best day of ICFFK, we all enjoyed thoroughly," said Deepika M, a Class XII student, Panniyode.

According to a 45-member student tribal group, the theatres witnessed maximum crowd on Wednesday as students rushed to the Kalabhavan theatre to watch their favourite 3D films. "The theatre was full, there was no space to move around. It was a nostalgic feel to watch the first 3D film 'My Dear Kuttichathan' again in the theatre. There were children sitting on the floor and watching the film and cheering up without any complaints," said Anaswara R, a Class VIII student, Kasaragod.

Meanwhile, Suraj Venjaramoodu, actor, visited the Kairali theatre and shared film experiences from his childhood. "I did not get a chance to watch films when I was young. There was a thatched theatre called 'Sindhu' next to my maternal home, but I wasn't able to afford the ticket - Rs 2 for a film. Instead, I listened to the dialogues and started recreating scenes at school," he said. Suraj also expressed his distress towards people not watching his film 'Perayiyathavar' in which he received the National Award for Best Actor. Stephen Devassy, musician, Parvati Nair, actress and R S Vimal, director of the film 'Neerali' also spoke at 'Meet The Artist' session.



