Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Decision to conduct re-poll, a moral victory for Congress, says Mullappally

He also said that Congress will provide whole hearted support to the Commission in its fight against bogus voting and conduct of transparent elections.

Published: 17th May 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran has said that the Election Commission decision to conduct re-poll in the four booths of Kalliasery and Thrikkarippur Assembly segments under Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency is a  moral victory for the fight being raged for the past fifty years by the Congress party and the UDF against CPM’s organised bogus voting.

Mullappally said that KPCC welcomes the decision of the Chief Electoral Officer in ordering a re-poll in the four booths and added that more stringent intervention of the Election Commission is required for transparent and honest conduct of elections.

He called upon the Chief Electoral Officer to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the electoral malpractices in Dharmadam Assembly segment of Kannur Lok Sabha constituency and Thalassery and Kuthuparamba segment of Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency. He said that only after this will people accept the transparency of the Election Commission. Mullappally also demanded the Election Commission to have a detailed study of the camera visuals of Pinarayi RC Amala UP school and that of the booths 40 and 41 in the panchayat of the Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency candidate.

He also said that Congress will provide wholehearted support to the Commission in its fight against bogus voting and conduct of transparent elections. Mullappally charged that the state Police chief requesting more time from Chief Electoral Officer for conducting inquiry into the malpractices in police postal ballot is for protecting the actual culprits. The state Congress chief also said that Congress has stated much earlier that handing over the case to Crime branch has led to compromising the neutrality of the case.

He said that CPM had tried to subvert the elections by using BLO’s and deputy tehsildars and added that as soon as the party committee headed by K C Joseph MLA submits its report on the officials who have colluded with the CPM in subverting the elections, the party will take legal action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kerala Congress Mullappally Ramachandran CPM UDF LDF EC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp