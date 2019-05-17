Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pagli: ‘Beautifully normal’ band next door

The members of Pagli, formed four years ago, are all alumni of St Joseph's College, Devagiri.

Published: 17th May 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 03:34 AM

Team members of Pagli

By Janet Evans Joshi
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tattoo-sporting and chic-looking, music band these days are stereotypically 'cool'. But, Kozhikode-based band Pagli is beautifully normal. Its five members - all 24-year-old - are your boys next door, carving a space in the music industry.  

The members of Pagli, formed four years ago, are all alumni of St Joseph's College, Devagiri. They are Abhijith Damodaran (lead singer), Abin Sagar (lead guitarist), Aswinlal (bass guitarist), Ramiz Sulaiman (rhythm guitarist) and Nibras (drummer). The unique name, which means a mad woman, was suggested by the friend of a band member and the team was quick to accept it. 

It was a show they did for a popular TV channel that paved the way for their growth. "It earned us popularity and reach. After the show, we got many more stages. We became more popular. Such shows are great platforms for the budding music bands," says Abhijith.

Pagli members believe in hard work and giving their hundred per cent to anything they do. They express their emotions in the purest form through music and keep away from unhealthy competitions. Abhijith says," We are trying to be creative rather being competitive. We get inspired by other bands and try to learn from them."  Avial, Coldplay and Mutemathi are some of their favourites. The band has composed two songs 'Jeele. and 'Doore Doore' which are quite popular on social media platforms.

'Jeele' is a peppy number that motivates and breathes life into its listeners whereas 'Doore Doore' is for people  who take travelling as a form of meditation. The band is looking forward to releasing some more of their songs in the near future. According to a member of the band, their biggest happiness is when the crowd sings with them. "It means they have accepted our songs. It  encourages us to perform more."

Surviving and finding ways to take their music forward is the biggest challenge that Pagli face. "The audience reaction is important too. Surviving in such an industry is tough but we can if we give our best," adds Abhijith.

They love to perform in festivals and the venues they have graced include Barrier Free International Kite Festival. They want to perform at Bacardi's NH7 Weekender music festival and do more shows in North East India. Pagli is also a hit among college students and has performed gigs in many colleges across Kerala.
They have a piece of advice for aspiring musicians. "They should be unity and sync among the band members.  All of them should have proper knowledge of the genre they are performing," says Abhijith.

