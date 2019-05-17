Thiruvananthapuram: 20,000 surgeries in 23 years make this doctor stand out

Mary Ann Majo By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With over 23 years of experience in the medical profession and attending over 20,000 surgeries, he deals with each of his new case with the same caution and passion he displayed while attending his first patient. Some call him a miracle man while others say he has got the Midas Touch. Meet Dr Muhammed Nazeer, senior orthopaedic consultant and surgeon at KIMS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

“At the end of the day, the biggest asset in my career is the satisfaction I get after helping a patient. That feeling is everything,” says Nazeer. Having completed his MBBS from Alappuzha and a diploma from Thiruvananthapuram, he got his MS from Raipur, Fellowship of the Royal Colleges of Surgeons in paediatric, orthopaedic and joint replacement in the UK and training in Switzerland.



Well known for his joint replacement surgeries, Nazeer specialises in paediatric orthopaedics and arthroscopy, and has worked miracles in many cases. He is the reason why many patients can walk again. One of his patients, a daily labourer from Tamil Nadu, was unable to lift weights and perform stressful activities because of his hip issue. After the joint replacement surgery performed by Nazeer, the patient was able to go back to his routine and earn again.

In another case, a woman, who was unable to sit or sleep for 13 years, was able to return to normal life after a joint replacement surgery was performed on her. When asked why orthopaedics, Nazeer says: “I have a deep passion towards the subject. I want to be of service to my patients as long as I can.”



Nazeer lives in Thiruvananthapuram with his family. His wife is a radiologist, his older son is currently doing a postgraduate course in orthopaedics and his younger son is pursuing his internship in MBBS.