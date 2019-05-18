Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

40-year-old paraplegic man opens umbrella of hope

Using vibrant colours, he hopes to make it big this time. Because his unit is not just catering to his needs, but the needs of four families. "I make these for four other families.

Published: 18th May 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the next academic year set to begin, 40-year-old Aji Kattakada becomes a busy bee. His home bursts with all kinds of paraphernalia for making bags, umbrellas and such. Every year, during this time, he gets a flurry of orders to make umbrellas and bags, which he fashions out from the confines of his wheelchair. And every year, he introduces an exclusive article which is a notch ahead of the products other brands offer in the market.

This year he has come up with a two-fold children's umbrella, a rarity in the market. "You do not get two-fold umbrellas for children in the market. So I have made lightweight two-fold umbrellas that will fit into their bags," says Aji.

Eighteen years ago, a major accident changed Aji's life. He had been to a friend's place to pluck tamarind. While climbing the tamarind tree, he lost his balance and fell. A fall that confined him to bed for several years. But he chose to fight back. And for the past eight years, he has been regularly involved in making bags, umbrellas and their patchwork. Apart from creating these, he also takes workshops and shares knowledge.

"My father taught me the craft behind making an umbrella. Until the accident, I was never keen on making it or pursuing it as my profession. But after the fall, this knowledge helped me tide over the crisis," says Aji.

All year round, he gets orders for making umbrellas, he says. "The orders come for making beach umbrellas as well. And I also do patchwork for the umbrellas. That was a trade my family was involved in," he says.

Using vibrant colours, he hopes to make it big this time. Because his unit is not just catering to his needs, but the needs of four families. "I make these for four other families. We work as a unit. But since most of them are hospitalised and can't work, I will be creating them and the sale proceeds will be divided amongst ourselves," says Aji. He hopes to get more order this season. "The orders have come, but it is not enough," he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp