Cubing Kerala: Solving faces, one block at a time  

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Lukhman Abdul Latheef, a Rubik's Cube enthusiast and founder of Cubing Kerala, solving the cube was just a hobby initially. But over the past six years, he has mastered the art and built a platform for cubing enthusiasts across the state.

Lukhman, along with his friends, Fahad Haneef and Daniel James, formed Cubing Kerala in 2017 with the aim of popularising the puzzle in the state. Daniel James is a former National Record Holder for solving the 3x3 Rubik's Cube with his feet in 36.73 seconds in line with the guidelines formulated by Los Angeles-headquartered World Cube Association.

He says, "Although I liked solving the puzzle, I never thought it would become my passion. In Kerala, there are many speedcubers but unlike opportunities in other cities like Chennai and Bengaluru, many cubing enthusiasts in our state don't get a platform to showcase their talents. I tried connecting with other cubing enthusiasts across the state through Whatsapp." This is how the trio formed the community 'Cubing Kerala'.

Lukhman says, "There is a misconception that the Rubik's Cube is solely for intellectuals. I want to break this notion. The cube can be solved through logic and continuous practice." The trio has been successful in conducting events for children and adults focusing on professional cubing and other forms of solving puzzles. The first event conducted was the Malabar Cube Open 2017 followed by World Cubing Association's eight official cubing competitions.

Like different cubing competitions, there are various ways to solve a Rubik's cube. It comprises one hand, blindfolded, multiple blindfolds, and solving with feet.



"All types of solving a Rubik's Cube benefits health. For example, solving a puzzle blindfolded helps increasing your memory power," says Lukhman.



The founders of Cubing Kerala have been conducting workshops across the state. Recently, they organised Cult A Way Open 2019 in SCT college. Lukhman and Daniel are organising 'Beat the Cube', a Cubing workshop at Space, Thekkumoodu on Saturday. At the workshop, they plan to introduce beginners to the basics of solving a Rubik's Cube.