Kerala GST Department alerts erring traders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State GST Department has asked dealers under the composition scheme not to collect tax from customers. These dealers should remit the fixed percentage of their total turnover as tax to the government. But they are restricted from collecting tax from customers.

The department said in a statement that it had received complaints that some traders under the composition scheme were collecting tax from customers. They will be penalised. The GST department has called upon all such dealers to have a mandatory statement on their bill:

“Composition taxable person, not eligible to collect tax on supply”. The name boards and notices of the establishments should show “composition taxable person”.