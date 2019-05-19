Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Stray menace, waste dumped on roads irk rural residents

While the city is slowly getting the streets to be dog-free, the canines reign the rural area, allegedly dumped there by the city dwellers.

Published: 19th May 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the city is slowly getting the streets to be dog-free, the canines reign the rural area, allegedly dumped there by the city dwellers. That these areas are also the preferred location for people to dump waste, compounds the problem. 

Tholicode panchayat which governs the alleged dumping area has already been sued by two people, who were bit by rabid dogs, here. In the by-roads leading to rural areas from the main Thiruvananthapuram- Ponumdi road, the waste dumping and the dog menace continues. Kaalankavu, Parandode, Nalankallu regions are falling victim to this. Regions in Vithura panchayat are also in a similar situation.

“The dog menace is now a part and parcel of their lives as they roam the stretch where waste is dumped on a regular basis. The proximity to the city and the presence of cameras everywhere in the corporation limits obviously makes these remote areas a target,” said a resident. Tholicode grama panchayat vice president R C Vijayan said: “We are discussing about using cameras in the region to monitor waste dumping and will install them this year. Without catching anyone dumping waste or leaving the dogs here, we cannot blame anyone. 

There is an unbelievable level of waste dumping happening in the area. The dogs obviously crowd these regions. Hopefully, we will have a system in place soon”.

Thiruvananthapuram Stray dogs Garbage

