Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: University College row refuses to end

More parents accuse seniors of grave misconduct towards freshers; call for arrest of SFI activists

Published: 19th May 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after a University College student attempted suicide following student political activism at the college, more parents have come up with complaints against the present functioning of the college. 

On Saturday, Gopakumar,  the parent of a first-year student alleged in his letter that senior students of the college often harassed juniors and restricted their free movement in the campus. “Senior students come to the classrooms and hurl verbal abuses. The juniors are restricted from moving around the campus, even a bathroom break requires their permission. Girls in their menstrual period are forced to attend strikes or meetings even during the painful days,” he said in the letter presented at a press meet here on Saturday. 
The letter was given to the media by education activist M Shajar Khan. He said the parent was afraid of appearing in front of the media to talk about the issues at the college. 

“This press conference was not conducted to defame the college or the Union. We meant no harm to either party. These practices should stop. A college must be a place where pupils can freely express themselves without any fear or hesitation. A college union should support them and guide them rather than impose their writ on them. We seek freedom and democracy for the students for their better future. The letter underlined the violation of human rights, “ Shajar Khan said for the parent.
 
He also demanded the arrest of SFI activists who were responsible for the suicide attempt of the first year girl student.  

Gopakumar’s letter states that he used to drop his daughter at the college even though she was reluctant to go. The letter also cautioned that recently the college had gained NAAC Accreditation, so a large number of applicants are expected to pursue their degree and post graduation courses from the college. 

“Evading meetings would result in dangerous consequences as they would note the students' absence, collect their hall ticket numbers and threaten them of serious consequences. They would compel students to give money for various party activities. Moral policing is on a high. Boys and girls sitting together face their wrath. Boys are beaten, sometimes for an hour inside closed classrooms. The students are forced to stay back after class hours,” Gopakumar’s letter said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram University College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp