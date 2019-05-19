Thiruvananthapuram: University College row refuses to end

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after a University College student attempted suicide following student political activism at the college, more parents have come up with complaints against the present functioning of the college.

On Saturday, Gopakumar, the parent of a first-year student alleged in his letter that senior students of the college often harassed juniors and restricted their free movement in the campus. “Senior students come to the classrooms and hurl verbal abuses. The juniors are restricted from moving around the campus, even a bathroom break requires their permission. Girls in their menstrual period are forced to attend strikes or meetings even during the painful days,” he said in the letter presented at a press meet here on Saturday.

The letter was given to the media by education activist M Shajar Khan. He said the parent was afraid of appearing in front of the media to talk about the issues at the college.

“This press conference was not conducted to defame the college or the Union. We meant no harm to either party. These practices should stop. A college must be a place where pupils can freely express themselves without any fear or hesitation. A college union should support them and guide them rather than impose their writ on them. We seek freedom and democracy for the students for their better future. The letter underlined the violation of human rights, “ Shajar Khan said for the parent.



He also demanded the arrest of SFI activists who were responsible for the suicide attempt of the first year girl student.

Gopakumar’s letter states that he used to drop his daughter at the college even though she was reluctant to go. The letter also cautioned that recently the college had gained NAAC Accreditation, so a large number of applicants are expected to pursue their degree and post graduation courses from the college.



“Evading meetings would result in dangerous consequences as they would note the students' absence, collect their hall ticket numbers and threaten them of serious consequences. They would compel students to give money for various party activities. Moral policing is on a high. Boys and girls sitting together face their wrath. Boys are beaten, sometimes for an hour inside closed classrooms. The students are forced to stay back after class hours,” Gopakumar’s letter said.