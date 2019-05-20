Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dharna to be staged to execute Malayalam Language Act

Though the state assembly passed the Bill which makes the language a subject for study in all schools in the state from Class I to Class X, the government has not implemented it so far.

Published: 20th May 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The United Malayalam Front, an organisation which works towards implementing Malayalam Language Act, will stage a dharna in front of the DPI office on Monday demanding the implementation of the Act. A Sampath MP will inaugurate the dharna at 10 am.  The Malayalam Language Bill came into existence on June 2, 2017.  

Though the state assembly passed the Bill which makes the language a subject for study in all schools in the state from Class I to Class X, the government has not implemented it so far.  The Act made it clear that no ban should be imposed, directly or indirectly, on students speaking Malayalam in schools. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United Malayalam Front Malayalam Language Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp