Dharna to be staged to execute Malayalam Language Act

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The United Malayalam Front, an organisation which works towards implementing Malayalam Language Act, will stage a dharna in front of the DPI office on Monday demanding the implementation of the Act. A Sampath MP will inaugurate the dharna at 10 am. The Malayalam Language Bill came into existence on June 2, 2017.

Though the state assembly passed the Bill which makes the language a subject for study in all schools in the state from Class I to Class X, the government has not implemented it so far. The Act made it clear that no ban should be imposed, directly or indirectly, on students speaking Malayalam in schools.