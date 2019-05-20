Disciples come together to celebrate poet Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri’s 80th birthday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the eminent Malayalam poet, vedic scholar, priest and academician Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri turns 80 today, his disciples, friends and family members have arranged a programme to celebrate the 80th birthday on a grand scale at Thycaud Bharat Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

A scholar of Indian classical and western literature and philosophy, his poems stood out on account of their philosophic depth and vision. His visit to London to present a paper on the Vedas during the late 90’s, when he was working as a priest of the Sree Vallabha temple in Thiruvalla, had created a storm in the state with his visit generating a debate if the Vedas permit priests to cross the seas or not.

Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri

An academician, Namboodiri had taught literature in various colleges in Kerala for long and has a strong base of trusted disciples always around him. A recipient of several literary honours including the Kendra Sahitya Akademi, Kerala Sahity Akademi, Vallathol Literary Award, Vayalar Rama Varma Literary award for his collection of poems “Charulatha”.

During the celebrations of his 80th birthday, a book written on his life ‘Vaikiyo Njan’ by his daughter Adithi would be released by writer Prabha Varma, while another book ‘Chithrakedu Vijayam’ Aattakatha penned by Sheeravalli V Narayanan Namboothiri would be released by professor cum poet V adhusoodhanan Nair at a function by 4 pm. The Kathakali presentation of the ‘Aattakatha’ will then be staged by Nelliyodu Vasudevan Namboodiri by 6 pm, which will also feature Aparna, the younger daughter of Vishnu Narayanan Namboodiri. The celebration will conclude by 8.30 pm.