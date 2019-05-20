Patient falls to death from Medical College

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 29-year-old patient undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital met with a fatal fall after he slipped down from the fourth floor of the hospital on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Kiran Nath, 29, of Ezhukone in Kollam. Hospital sources said Kiran was undergoing treatment for mental ailments.

He was admitted to the delux pay ward. Kiran went out of his room to walk in the corridor by 4.30 pm.Soon he fell from the fourth floor and sustained serious head injuries.Though he was rushed to the emergency department, his life could not be saved. The body has been kept at the mortuary and will be released to the family after autopsy on Monday.