Staff irked over roping in IIM expert to study Water Authority

The ambitious Chavara – Panmana drinking water project of the Kerala Water Authority and Jalanidhi which was commissioned in 2011 is a failure, the union alleges.

Published: 20th May 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 03:22 AM

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Water Authority employees will protest at the KWA headquarters, Vellayambalam on Tuesday against the Authority’s decision to appoint Sushil Khanna to study the restructuring of the institution. The All Kerala Water Authority Employees Union (KWAEU) - AITUC is organising the protest.

“IIM-Bangalore had earlier submitted two reports on the financial sustainability and process re-engineering of the institution in 2010-11. Instead of implementing those reforms, the administration is handing over the re-structuring study to a professor whose recommendations failed KSRTC,” said M M George, the working president of KWAEU - AITUC.

The ambitious Chavara – Panmana drinking water project of the Kerala Water Authority and Jalanidhi which was commissioned in 2011 is a failure, the union alleges. Under the KWA Jalanidhi project, KWA pumps water to overhead tanks and Jalanidhi distributes water to the consumers. “Even after the failure of the project, KWA is planning to implement the same in other municipalities. 

Even though the government had agreed to implement the pilot project in Koduvally-Mukkam municipality, the panchayat has not yet agreed to carry out the project as it will be a huge responsibility on them, said Aneesh Pradeep K M, KWAEU AITUC general secretary. M M George meanwhile, points out that the cost of purification and distribution of 1,000 litres of water is `23.75, the revenue earned is only `9.75. 

 The electricity charge that the KWA pays for pumping water is based on the industrial tariff, whereas in other states the electricity charge is fixed based on agricultural tariff. The tariff was fixed in 1999 and has not changed since. 

Protests galore
The other issues for the protest are - withdrawal of Koduvally-Mukkam water distribution project, delay in the commissioning of the KWA bottled water plant at Aruvikkara, reexamination of the contributory pension scheme and the anomalies in technical special rules

