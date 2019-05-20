Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Thirst’ for Thelineer water bottles continues

Pending approval of mandatory licences for the plant has made it impossible for the KWA to sell the products in the market

Published: 20th May 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Water bottle

Image used for representational purpose only

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious Thelineer bottled water plant project, conceived by the Kerala Water Authority, is yet to see the light of day. Though the facilities are ready, pending approval of mandatory licences for the plant has made it impossible for the KWA to sell the products in the market.
Though KWA officers said an inspection for the licence will begin on Tuesday, All Kerala Water Authority Employees Union AITUC president alleged the KWA was working in the interest of the private companies, thereby delaying the project purposefully.

“Officers from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will begin inspections of the plant from Tuesday. It is a month-long process which includes label certification. The FSSAI certification will be approved only once we achieve the BIS certificate.

That would be a short process involving two or three days,” said A Noushad, executive engineer of Aruvikkara Water Bottling Project. “Presently, bottled water is being produced in the plant. However, owing to pending approval, it cannot sell the water. Once the inspection is completed and the approvals are sanctioned, the KWA will most probably be able to launch its product by July,” he said.

The KWA employees unions allege the authorities interest in helping private companies is the main reason for the delay of the project. “The summer season was the best time to introduce the KWA’s owned packaged water. However, the authorities are still delaying the project citing lame reasons. As it is a government-owned unit, the prices will be more affordable. Also, the quality of water can be more relied upon compared to those produced by private companies,” said KWA employees union - AITUC working president M M George.  

According to KWA officers, the plant will produce 500 ml, one-litre, two-litre bottles and 15-litre bottles. It will be made available in government offices across the state and through small-scale traders and Kudumbashree units.  

The plant was initially delayed due to non-participation of bidders for the tender. Comptroller and Auditor General of India Report in 2013 criticised KWA for the delay in implementation of the project. It was revived in 2015 after the tender was re-floated. Trials were conducted at the plant in February. The KWA higher officer said a final decision on Thelineer’s price is yet to be taken. ‘‘The representatives have already submitted the price proposal but it is yet to be finalised,’’ said the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thelineer bottled water plant project Kerala Water Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp