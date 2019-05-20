‘Vision of IAF veterans serves as beacon’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command (SAC), said the vision of Indian Air Force veterans will serve as a beacon and the institution will forever remain indebted to them for their selfless service to the nation.

Suresh, who was the chief guest at the annual meet of Air Force Association (AFA) Trivandrum chapter at Tagore theatre here on Sunday, paid rich tributes to the veterans for laying a strong foundation for the IAF.

He also informed the veterans and their families that Southern Air Command had initiated several welfare measures in coordination with the Government for their betterment and assured that he would leave no stone unturned in pursuing all outstanding issues concerning them.

The Air Force Association was formed on 15 September 1980 for the welfare of retired Air Force personnel, their families and families of deceased air veterans.

1980 The year the Air Force Association was formed

Purpose: For the welfare of retired Air Force personnel, their families and families of deceased air veterans.

It has more than 60,000 members and has 19 branches in various state capitals and two branches abroad in Australia and UK