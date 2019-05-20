Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Vision of IAF veterans serves as beacon’

B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command (SAC), said the vision of Indian Air Force veterans will serve as a beacon and the institution will forever remain indebted to them for

Published: 20th May 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Air Marshal B Suresh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command (SAC), said the vision of Indian Air Force veterans will serve as a beacon and the institution will forever remain indebted to them for their selfless service to the nation. 

Suresh, who was the chief guest at the annual meet of Air Force Association (AFA) Trivandrum chapter at Tagore theatre here on Sunday, paid rich tributes to the veterans for laying a strong foundation for the IAF. 
He also informed the veterans and their families that Southern Air Command had initiated several welfare measures in coordination with the Government for their betterment and assured that he would leave no stone unturned in pursuing all outstanding issues concerning them.

The Air Force Association was formed on 15 September 1980 for the welfare of retired Air Force personnel, their families and families of deceased air veterans. 

1980 The year the Air Force Association was formed

Purpose: For the welfare of retired Air Force personnel, their families and families of deceased air veterans. 
It has more than 60,000 members and has 19 branches in various state capitals and two branches abroad in Australia and UK

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAF B Suresh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp