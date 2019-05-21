Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Capital threat: canine killers on prowl in Thiruvananthapuram

With the stray dog menace increasing in the city, the Health Minister has asked the Prevention of Epidemics and Infectious Diseases cell to take immediate preventive measures

Published: 21st May 2019

The virus is spread by animals including dog, cat and cow

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As per reports provided by The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), the number of deaths by rabies has slightly increased in the district across the years. While 2017 saw no deaths reported, 2018 saw one case wherein a migrant labourer was involved and 2019 saw two cases.

Fifteen-month-old Rejin was scratched by a stray dog one-and-half months before his death on March 28, according to Anu M S, epidemiologist at IDSP. His was the first death registered this year. Following which, eight-year-old Abhishek from Vemabayam lost his life on May 10.

However, there are allegations that Abhishek's death was caused due to black magic as his parents took him to a black magic practitioner upon symptoms. "The incident cannot be confirmed as rabies case," said Anu. Forty-six-year-old Murali, a recent victim, was admitted at the District Medical Hospital after displaying symptoms of the disease. "Murali buried a dog two months prior to his death," said Anu. 

Citing the incidents, the Health Minister asked the Prevention of Epidemics and Infectious Disease (PEID ) Cell to take immediate preventive measures. According to the district medical officer, the rabies virus causes death as it affects the brain and the veins. Awareness programmes have been strengthened to prevent rabies. 

"We have asked the local self-government bodies to spread awareness on the rabies virus," said Dr Preetha C, district medical officer, Thiruvananthapuram. 

Preventive measures 

  • The virus is spread by animals including dog, cat and cow
  • take the pets to the vets
  • Keep the pets indoors
  • Inform authorities about the presence of strays

What can be done in case of an animal bite?
1. The affected area must be washed with soap in case of bite from a dog as soap can kill most of the virus
2. Visit hospital at the earliest
3. The medical aids for rabies are available at free of cost at government hospitals

Rabies death
2017     Nil
2018    1
2019    2 (till date)

