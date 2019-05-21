Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Jewellery shops in Thiruvananthapuram under scanner for gold smuggling

Focus now on Malappuram native who is an employee of a jewellery shop

Published: 21st May 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Gold seized from Sri Krishna Jewellers by the DRI, in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Gold seized from Sri Krishna Jewellers by the DRI, in Hyderabad on Tuesday (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) probe into the seizure of 25 kg gold biscuits from two passengers who had arrived from Dubai is now focussed on a Malappuram native, who was reportedly an employee at a jewellery shop here. 
DRI sources said only after nabbing the suspect will they know if the jewellery management had any role in the episode. 

Intelligence sources, meanwhile, said the gold was brought by a Thiruvananthapuram-based gang. “We feel this is their first operation that was caught here. Our impression is it’s a new team,” sources said.
The agencies have been aware of several gangs, including those from Koduvally in Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Malappuram, that operated through the airports in Kerala. However, their role was ruled out in the current case.

Sources told ‘Express’ that gangs that operated out of Poonthura and Beemapally could be behind the smuggling. “Earlier there were gangs from these areas that specialised in gold smuggling. However, the ones that planned the smuggling this time seem to be from a different racket. The probe so far has revealed the footprints of a local gang,” sources said.

Meanwhile, the agencies reckon the end-users of the smuggled gold are jewellery shops.Earlier this year, the Customs had arrested a Thiruvananthapuram native while smuggling 5 kg gold for his jewellery shops. The man, who owned two showrooms in the district, had brought it from Dubai personally. 
“He was adamant that the gold was meant for his shops. We could not prove otherwise,” said a Customs officer. However, the officer added that in the case of other carriers, the gold they bring in is for jewellery shops. “The gold they (carriers) bring is handed over to the agents waiting outside the airport. In the case of the Malappuram man, we are checking whether he was the prime agent or just an intermediary. If he is  the prime agent, he would be able to tell us where the metal was heading to,” the sources added. 

An officer with the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department said earlier some of the jewelleries kept their own agents to bring gold from West Asia. But due to legal tangles and fearing actions from the enforcement agencies, they have stopped bringing gold directly.
“Instead, they take gold from freelancing agents, who are not affiliated with them. The gold from the carrier passes through several hands before reaching jewellery shops,” the source said.
The DRI has so far arrested three people, including two women, in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI crime Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp