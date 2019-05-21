This endosulfan victim gets 64 per cent in academics, 100 per cent in life

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Akhil K P graduated from high school in 2015, his classmates didn't think he would pursue higher education. They assumed his disability would prevent him from being successful. Four years later, Akhil proved them wrong when he graduated from Kasaragod Government College, Kannur University in B. Com with 64 per cent during this academic year.



An endosulfan victim, 24-year-old Akhil, who hails from Vidyanagar, a village in Kasaragod, is has fought all odds. "As per the doctor's diagnosis, he has been affected with 85 per cent multiple disabilities", said Akhil's father P Vijayan. His disabilities affected his developmental, emotional disabilities and visual impairment. He cannot write by himself and was given a helper to write his examination along with extra time to finish his tests.

Akhil loves travelling and gets attached to a person can connect with people easily. He takes care of his daily activities by himself and we only support him when we go outside, said his father.

"When I'm free I draw and help my parents, including buying groceries for them," said Akhil, who is currently on the lookout for a job.



As Akhil was admitted to a government college along with other students, he faced difficulties in class. However, his friends were very kind and helpful, as they were the one who helped him in understanding subjects.

Akhil's father Vijayan is a retired cooperative bank staff and his mother Chinthamani is a homemaker. He has two other siblings who are now working in Bengaluru.

He is undergoing treatment at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram.



Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will felicitate Akhil for his achievement during an inaugural function in Pattom on Tuesday.